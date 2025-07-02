K Line Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering with Shell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell supplied 500 mt of bio-LNG to a K Line car carrier at Zeebrugge. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has completed its first bio-LNG bunkering operation of a car carrier, with the fuel supplied by Shell Western LNG BV.

The Oceanus Highway received 500 mt of ISCC-EU certified bio-LNG at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge on June 16, K Line said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bio-LNG is produced from organic waste such as organic household and industrial waste. It is cleaner compared to fossil LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel LNG ships.

While fossil LNG remains the most widely used alternative fuel due to its availability, tightening emissions regulations may drive greater demand for bio-LNG as a lower-carbon option.

"It is great for Shell to collaborate with key shipping players like K LINE that are taking the lead in the adoption of bio-LNG," Dexter Belmar, Vice President of Shell Downstream LNG, said.

"Bio-LNG's increasing availability and commercial viability give our customers confidence that their dual-fuel LNG fleets are ready to further reduce emissions."