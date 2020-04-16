LQM to Host Webinar on COVID-19 Effect on Bunker Market Volatility

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 16, 2020

Bunker brokerage LQM Petroleum Services plans to host a webinar next month on the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the bunker markets, the company said Tuesday.

The 1.5 hour webinar will be titled "2020: IMO, COVID-19 & Principles of Risk Management" and will be held on May 12 at 2:30 PM London time, LQM said in an emailed statement.

"The webinar will explain the structural changes within the bunker supply market as a result of IMO 2020 and the most recent implications from COVID-19, as well as how the basics of risk management can be deployed to protect buyers from volatility," the company said.

The webinar is free to attend, and the details of how to register at at www.lqmwebinars.com.

