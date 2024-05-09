GCMD and NYK Line Launch Six-Month Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisations will seek to understand the impact of the blend on engine performance and the operation of onboard systems. Image Credit: GCMD

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and shipping firm NYK Line have launched a six-month trial of a biofuel bunker blend.

Under the project NYK will try out a B24-VLSFO blend on board one of its short-sea vehicle carriers over a six-month period, the GCMD said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The organisations will seek to understand the impact of the blend on engine performance and the operation of onboard systems.

"Unlike conventional marine fuels, FAME can be more susceptible to chemical degradation and microbial growth, the by-products of which can corrode shipboard engine systems and/ or clog fuel delivery systems," the GCMD said.

"To fully understand the opportunity FAME presents to the shipping sector, a thorough investigation of the impact on its long-term use and an evaluation of the total cost of adoption is critical.

"This pilot will also evaluate the total cost of ownership of using biofuels, covering the cost of fuel and additional maintenance costs associated with its use.

"It will also identify potential challenges, such as corrosion of engine systems and valve failures, and recommend mitigation strategies."