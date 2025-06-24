BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First Day in Two Weeks

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first day in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $588/mt on Monday, in its first daily decline since June 6.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $13/mt to $805/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $5.53/bl to $71.48/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $570.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4.50/mt to $532/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $560/mt, and at Houston they sank by $8.50/mt to $546.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.81/bl from the previous session's close at $69.67/bl as of 5:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $13.63/mt rise in bunker prices.

