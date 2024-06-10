BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices rose at the end of the week, following earlier sharp losses. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in three days after sharp declines earlier in the week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7.50/mt to $606.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since June 4. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5/mt to $525/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $11/mt to $786.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.25/bl to $79.62/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $581/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $2.50/mt to $530.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $586/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $11.50/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $79.81/bl as of 6:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt rise in bunker prices.