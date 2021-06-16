Wärtsilä Signs Deal With Data Provider Weathernews

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New digital services may be able to help ships cut their fuel bills. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä has signed a deal to include data from data provider Weathernews in its products for the shipping industry.

Wärtsilä will integrate Weathernews's weather forecasting data and Optimal Ship Routeing service into its products and solutions, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"By automating navigation and route-planning functions with weather avoidance technology, owners can reduce risks and allow seafarers to concentrate on other operational requirements," the company said in the statement.

"WNI currently supports around 10,000 vessels worldwide fielding an unequalled number of specialist risk communicators and meteorologists to deliver advanced weather forecasting, risk analysis and routeing advice around the clock."

The two firms will next work together to develop new features for the shipping industry including route overlays and charts, according to the statement.