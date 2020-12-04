IBIA Annual Dinner Cancelled for 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IBIA Annual Dinner in 2020. Image Credit / Copyright Ship & Bunker

The IBIA Annual Dinner, one of the highlights of the bunker industry event calendar, has been cancelled for 2021 due to ongoing restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"[W[e have not been able to host any physical events since February 2020, and we cannot do so until we are confident that it is safe," the association said in a note to members Thursday.

"Regrettably, we have had to cancel one of our main networking events for 2021, the annual IBIA dinner during IP Week in London."

The IBIA Dinner is traditionally held on the Monday of IP Week and attracts over 1000 industry participants.

The prolonged inability to host events has left IBIA in a "challenged position" and the association is now asking its members to support it in alternative ways.