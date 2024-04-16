New Green Corridor Planned Between Canada, Japan and South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NPGCC aims to decarbonize transportation corridor between Canada, Japan and South Korea. Iimage Credit: NPGCC

Plans for a new Green Corridor between Canada, Japan and South Korea have been announced by a newly formed consortium of industry stakeholders.

The North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium (NPGCC) aims to decarbonize the transport of various commodities between North America and Asia, including agricultural products, metal concentrates, and steelmaking coal.

The nine founding members are Canadian National Railway Company (CN), Mitsubishi Canada Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, Oldendorff Carriers, Prince Rupert Port Authority, Teck Resources Limited (Teck), Trigon Pacific Terminals, and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The members say they represent approximately 25% of the more than 100 million tonnes of bulk commodity products shipped annually through the Canadian ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

The NPGCC says it is open to additional members and partners, in particular end-use customers, to contribute to the development and implementation of the green trade corridor.

"The launch of the North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium is a major step forward in achieving a sustainable and decarbonized future for the critical minerals value chain," said Ian Anderson , Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Teck.

"The NPGCC aligns with the Government of Canada's Green Shipping Corridors Framework by fostering international collaboration and setting ambitious milestones to create a net-zero future from producer to shipper to customer. Teck is excited to join the consortium partners on this major decarbonization initiative as part of our ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050."

Establishing Green Corridors are seen as an essential step in the transition of marine fuels to low and zero carbon bunkers.