Second Crystal Cruise Ship Diverts to Bahamas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crytal Cruises: routeless. File Image / Pixabay.

A second cruise ship controlled by troubled cruise line operator Crystal Cruises has diverted to the Bahamas having been denied entry to its scheduled disembarkation port of Aruba.

Crystal Serenity had set off on a world cruise on January 17 but the cruise was terminated in Aruba one of its scheduled stops.

Although there were no liens against the ship, it was unable to secure permission to dock, according to cruise sector news provider Cruisehive.

The ship will arrive in Bimini on Monday where passengers will be transferred to Fort Lauderdale.

Crystal Sympathy made a similar maneouvre last week to avoid Miami where bunker fuel supplier Peninsula Petroleum had laid plans to arrest the vessel.

Crystal Cruises' parent Genting Hong Kong has filed for liquidation.