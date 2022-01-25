Crystal Sympathy Avoids Miami, Arrest Attempt Stymied

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crystal Cruises: unscheduled stop. File Image / Pixabay.

Crystal Symphony, the cruise ship caught in the mire of its parent's financial difficulties, docked at the Bahamas to avoid arrest in Miami.

The vessel is being pursued by Peninsula Petroleum Far East for unpaid fuel bills, reported to be in the millions of dollars, after parent Genting Hong Kong went into liquidation.

After an unscheduled overnight stay in Bimini in the Bahamas on the weekend, a number of cruise passengers travelled by ferry to the US mainland, a turn of events that has been widely reported by the media.

A statement on Crystal Cruises' website issued on 21 January says that voyages have been temporarily suspend so that the management team can "evaluate the current state of business nad examine various options moving forward".

The company's fleet comprises two cruise ships, an expedition ship and five river cruise vessels.