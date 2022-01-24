Peninsula Targets Cruise Ship Over Unpaid Fuel Bills: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula: court order. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Peninsula is chasing unpaid fuel bills from a Crystal Cruises ship.

Peninsula Petroleum Far East secured an arrest order on the ship in the US cruise port of Miami, according to maritime news provider TradeWinds.

Genting Hong Kong, Crystal Cruises' parent company, filed for liquidation in a Bermuda court, after which the Miami-based cruise line said it was suspending operations, according to the report.

Citing industry sources, the report said that the ship in question was unlikely to dock in Miami and may divert to the Bahamas.

Unpaid fuel bills outlined in the lawsuit amount $3.5 million. The claim includes another Genting controlled company, according to the report.

Peninsula's London office offered no comment on the situation when contacted by Ship & Bunker on Monday.