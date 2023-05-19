BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Benelux and France Sales Manager

Friday May 19, 2023

Fuel testing and analytics firm VPS is seeking to hire a sales manager covering the Benelux countries and France.

The company is looking for candidates with experience either in testing and inspection or the marine fuel supply market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week. The rose is based in the firm's Rotterdam office.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Provide relevant market and customer information for the sales plan in the short and long term (1-3 years)
  • Make suggestions and contributions to activities, objectives and targets for realising growth
  • Develop a sales plan per account in line with the standards set and implement the plan of action to achieve goals
  • Visit and prepare for customer meetings with existing and potential customers
  • Identify customer requirements and provide tailor-made advice about services
  • Conduct negotiations of contracts and agreements
  • Carefully weigh interests against each other, from the commercial point of view, and preservation of the relationship
  • Make reports and minutes on visits, and draft minutes of meetings in English;
    Collaborate with local/regional sales agents/sales offices for the development of the local/sub-regional market, and approaching customers
  • Be accessible to and speak with customers, and take appropriate action in case of problems and emergencies
  • Discuss problems and complaints with customers and promote appropriate solutions
  • Take appropriate action with the help of other employees within the organisation, wherever necessary
  • Ensure the proper handling of customers and provide feedback to the customer about technical, transport, finance, etc, matters
  • Participate in international sales meetings
  • Share experiences and ideas about market development, service improvement and product development
  • Deliver technical presentations at industry event and conferences, when required

For more information, click here.

