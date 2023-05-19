BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Benelux and France Sales Manager

Fuel testing and analytics firm VPS is seeking to hire a sales manager covering the Benelux countries and France.

The company is looking for candidates with experience either in testing and inspection or the marine fuel supply market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week. The rose is based in the firm's Rotterdam office.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide relevant market and customer information for the sales plan in the short and long term (1-3 years)

Make suggestions and contributions to activities, objectives and targets for realising growth

Develop a sales plan per account in line with the standards set and implement the plan of action to achieve goals

Visit and prepare for customer meetings with existing and potential customers

Identify customer requirements and provide tailor-made advice about services

Conduct negotiations of contracts and agreements

Carefully weigh interests against each other, from the commercial point of view, and preservation of the relationship

Make reports and minutes on visits, and draft minutes of meetings in English;

Collaborate with local/regional sales agents/sales offices for the development of the local/sub-regional market, and approaching customers

Be accessible to and speak with customers, and take appropriate action in case of problems and emergencies

Discuss problems and complaints with customers and promote appropriate solutions

Take appropriate action with the help of other employees within the organisation, wherever necessary

Ensure the proper handling of customers and provide feedback to the customer about technical, transport, finance, etc, matters

Participate in international sales meetings

Share experiences and ideas about market development, service improvement and product development

Deliver technical presentations at industry event and conferences, when required

