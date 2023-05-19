World News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Benelux and France Sales Manager
Friday May 19, 2023
The rose is based in the firm's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: VPS
Fuel testing and analytics firm VPS is seeking to hire a sales manager covering the Benelux countries and France.
The company is looking for candidates with experience either in testing and inspection or the marine fuel supply market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week. The rose is based in the firm's Rotterdam office.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Provide relevant market and customer information for the sales plan in the short and long term (1-3 years)
- Make suggestions and contributions to activities, objectives and targets for realising growth
- Develop a sales plan per account in line with the standards set and implement the plan of action to achieve goals
- Visit and prepare for customer meetings with existing and potential customers
- Identify customer requirements and provide tailor-made advice about services
- Conduct negotiations of contracts and agreements
- Carefully weigh interests against each other, from the commercial point of view, and preservation of the relationship
-
Make reports and minutes on visits, and draft minutes of meetings in English;
Collaborate with local/regional sales agents/sales offices for the development of the local/sub-regional market, and approaching customers
- Be accessible to and speak with customers, and take appropriate action in case of problems and emergencies
- Discuss problems and complaints with customers and promote appropriate solutions
- Take appropriate action with the help of other employees within the organisation, wherever necessary
- Ensure the proper handling of customers and provide feedback to the customer about technical, transport, finance, etc, matters
- Participate in international sales meetings
- Share experiences and ideas about market development, service improvement and product development
- Deliver technical presentations at industry event and conferences, when required
For more information, click here.