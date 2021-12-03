K Line Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial on Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Polaris Highway took on biofuel from BP at Flushing on November 6. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company K Line has completed a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its car carriers.

The Polaris Highway took on biofuel from BP at Flushing on November 6, K Line said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship consumed the fuel after leaving the European emission control area.

The biofuel was derived from renewable organic resources that are not used as food or fodder.

"We have set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement," the company said in the statement.

"Furthermore, we set our new target for 2050 as "The Challenge of Achieving Net -Zero GHG Emissions".

"As an action plan, we will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels, which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets set forth."