FOBAS Bulletin: Off-spec Total Sediment Potential (TSP) in Civitavecchia, Italy

by FOBAS
Monday October 20, 2025

In recent days, FOBAS has tested several samples from Civitavecchia with Total Sediment Potential (TSP) results exceeding the ISO8217 specification limit of 0.10% m/m.

The samples were all high sulphur residual fuels and TSP results ranged from 0.16% m/m to 0.44% m/m.

Further analysis on these fuels suggests a possible mix of both asphaltenes and some extraneous dirt. All samples were from the same barge and supplier so this may be an isolate incident but important to be aware.

Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in this port, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the stability of the fuel in the area, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered. Ideally including providing full TSA, TSE and TSP sediment test results.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all
parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the
supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as
loaded.

Please let us know if you would like further information or if you have concerns over any particular fuel.

About Lloyd’s Register

LR

Lloyd's Register provides independent assurance and expert advice to companies operating high-risk, capital-intensive assets in the marine, energy and transportation sectors.

Our Marine Services

We are a leading provider of marine classification services around the world, helping ensure that internationally recognised safety and environmental standards are maintained at every stage of a ship's life.

But we provide much more than traditional classification. We understand that in today's complex marine industry our clients are facing challenges to achieve the best possible performance from their assets and operations. We work closely with all industry stakeholders – shipowners, operators, charterers, designers, shipyards, equipment suppliers and port authorities – to support compliance with regulations, understand and manage the application of new technology and innovation, assess the risks of novel concepts and make them a reality, and achieve greater operational and energy efficiency through optimisation. Every service we offer is based on our technical insight and extensive experience, which means we can help our clients make informed decisions to improve performance and achieve their operating goals.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com