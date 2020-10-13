Wallenius Marine Joins International Windship Association

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Oceanbird may be on the water as soon as 2024. Image Credit: Oceanbird

Wallenius Marine AB has joined the International Windship Association (IWSA) as part of efforts to further their decarbonization ambitions.

The firm last month unveiled its newly designed wind-powered vessel, the Oceanbird, a 200m long, 32,000t car carrier that can carry 7,000 vehicles and features retractable 80m high wings.

On favourable routes she will reduce emissions by up to 90%, the company says.

"We see the application of direct wind propulsion as a key solution to the industry decarbonisation challenges. Therefore, it is only natural for us to join the International Windship Association in its drive to further develop the sector," Wallenius Marine Vice President, Per Tunell, commented in a press release.

In addition to the development of wind propulsion systems themselves, further developments in weather routing and improved energy management systems are expected to advance the uptake of modern wind power solutions, IWSA adds.