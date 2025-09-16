Bound4blue Wins LR Validation for Wind Propulsion Methodology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Juice carrier M.V. Atlantic Orchard, chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind propulsion technology firm Bound4blue has secured validation from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its methodology to calculate the Pwind value of wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The approval gives shipowners a compliant way to claim the FuelEU Maritime wind reward factor and ease EEXI requirements, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The computational fluid dynamics (CFD)-based approach, validated with wind tunnel tests, was first applied to the four-wind propulsion system eSAILs installed earlier this year on the juice carrier Atlantic Orchard, chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company and owned by Wisby Tankers.

“By confirming our methodology aligns with all applicable international Rules and Standards, it ensures our clients can confidently calculate Pwind to simplify regulatory compliance and unlock substantial financial savings," Alberto Llopis, head of aerodynamics at Bound4blue, said.

“It removes uncertainty and enables more informed decision-making, underlining the attractiveness of wind as a prime mover in maritime’s much-needed energy transition.”