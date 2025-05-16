ZeroNorth and Veracity Roll Out Emissions Reporting Service with Teekay as First User

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ZeroNorth and Veracity by DNV team up to streamline maritime emissions compliance. File Image / Pixabay

ZeroNorth and Veracity by DNV have partnered to launch an end-to-end emissions reporting and verification service for the maritime industry, with Teekay as the first customer to implement it fleetwide.

It combines ZeroNorth's Vessel Reporting and Emissions Analytics platform with DNV's Emissions Connect and Veracity platform, ZeroNorth said in an emailed statement on Friday.

This offers automated reporting and expert validation to reduce administrative burdens and improve data quality.

A key differentiator is the multi-layered data quality feedback loop.

Verification warnings from Veracity are automatically flagged to ZeroNorth's data team, who work directly with vessel crews to resolve discrepancies before submission.

This supports compliance with EU MRV, IMO DCS, CII, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

"The maritime industry faces growing pressure to ensure emissions data is not just reported, but verified to the highest standards, Anders Schulze, COO at ZeroNorth, said.

"Yet fragmented systems and manual processes continue to undermine data quality and increase compliance risk."