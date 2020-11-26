Newbuild Bulk Carriers to Get Battery-Hybrid Propulsion Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Misje Eco Bulk vessels getting battery-hybrid power. Image Credit: Misje Rederi / Wärtsilä

Norway based Misje Rederi group is fitting three newbuild bulk carriers with battery-hybrid propulsion solutions.

The systems, to be supplied by Wärtsilä, will enable the 5,000 dwt ships to sail in and out of port, and to perform cargo operations, without directly producing emissions.

The trio are currently under construction for the Misje Rederi group's Misje Eco Bulk unit at the Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka.

The first of the three ships is scheduled to enter service in mid-2022, with delivery of the subsequent vessels expected at four month intervals.

Ongoing improvements in the energy density of marine batteries has seen them become an increasingly popular choice for owners looking to reduce their emissions footprint.

While it will be some time before vessels such as Misje Rederi's bulkers will be powered entirely by batteries, the order is another indication of how the technology is playing a growing role in the marine energy space.

It also highlights how such alternative energy solutions can slowly impact the demand for traditional oil-based bunkers.