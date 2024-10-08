SIBCON 2024: DNV Launches New Company for FuelBoss Bunkering Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Martin Christian Wold is the new firm's CEO. Image Credit: Martin Christian Wold / LinkedIn

Classification society DNV has launched a new company to manage its FuelBoss bunkering platform.

The new firm, Ofiniti, will operate as a standalone unit and the new name for FuelBoss, Martin Christian Wold, the company's new CEO, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

FuelBoss is a digital platform launched by DNV in 2021, initially providing insights on every step of the LNG bunkering process, but now covering conventional bunkers as well.

"This marks a significant milestone in a journey that began five years ago, with the conception of an industry platform for LNG bunkering," Wold said.

"At Ofiniti, we will continue our dedication to digitalizing bunker operations for all marine fuels through our FuelBoss platform, and I'm incredibly proud of the strong team that will be joining me on this exciting venture."

Wold will be speaking about the new company in a presentation at the Sibcon pre-conference symposium in Singapore on Tuesday.