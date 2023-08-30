Bunker Holding Parent Company USTC Appoints Head of Mergers and Acquisitions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Søren Nørgaard previously worked for Deloitte Corporate Finance since 1999. Image Credit: Søren Nørgaard / LinkedIn

USTC, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, has appointed a head of mergers and acquisitions.

Søren Nørgaard has joined the company as head of mergers and acquisitions, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Nørgaard previously worked for Deloitte Corporate Finance from 1999 to the present, being made a partner in June 2017.

"Søren Nørgaard holds 25 years of experience with M&As from Deloitte and coupled with USTC's strong financial foundation, together we are committed to drive expansion and growth," the company said in the post.

Nina Østergaard Borris took over from her father, Torben Østergaard-Nielsen, as USTC CEO in May 2022. The company's biggest subsidiary, Bunker Holding, is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume.