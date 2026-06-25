Oceanbird Installs Wind Propulsion System on Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wing 560 installed on car carrier Tirranna. Image Credit: Oceanbird

Swedish wind propulsion firm Oceanbird, a joint venture of Wallenius and Alfa Laval, has completed installation of its Wing 560 wind propulsion system on a Wallenius Wilhelmsen's car carrier.

The system has been installed on Tirranna, and the vessel is heading for initial testing, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Wing 560 is a tiltable rigid wing sail, suitable for installation on various vessel segments, including pure car and truck carriers, bulkers and tankers over 200 m, according to the firm’s website.

Wind propulsion systems, such as rigid sails, harness wind energy for propulsion, helping reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

According to the International Windship Association (IWSA), more than 100 ships are currently equipped with wind propulsion, with tankers and bulk carriers leading the adoption. The association expects this number to grow to 200 ships in the next 12 months.

“The ingenuity, engineering, and meticulous planning behind installing a 46-metre-tall structure on a vessel deck—largely within port constraints—is truly remarkable. It’s a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration, expertise, and determination,” Oceanbird said.

Earlier this year, the company announced the first commercial order for its Wing 560 system.