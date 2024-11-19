VPS Partners With Veracity on MRV Reporting for Offshore Segment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership will allow for validated and checked operational MRV data from VPS’s Maress system to be transferred to the Veracity data platform. File Image / Pixabay

Global testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is set to work with maritime data company Veracity on MRV reporting for the offshore segment.

The partnership will allow for validated and checked operational MRV data from VPS's Maress system to be transferred to the Veracity data platform, where it will be connected to real-time data verification services from DNV, VPS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The data integration will help support the offshore segment's compliance with the EU's emissions trading system.

"This partnership represents a great step toward efficient and accurate MRV reporting for the offshore industry," Jan Wilhelmsson, COO for digital and decarbonisation at VPS, said in the statement.

"By combining VPS's expertise in data-driven decarbonization with DNV's trusted verification platform, we are equipping offshore vessel operators with the tools to streamline compliance and accelerate their sustainability goals."