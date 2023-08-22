Norwegian Firms Plan to Order Six Ammonia-Fuelled Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will use ammonia as a hydrogen carrier. File Image / Pixabay

Norwegian companies OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping are planning jointly to develop six new ammonia-fuelled dry bulk carriers.

The companies have signed a letter of intent setting out their plans for collaboration, Pherousa said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The firms plan to develop the design for a new 63,000 DWT dry bulk carrier, with Pherousa then going on to order up to six of the vessels and OSM Thome managing them.

The ships would be used to serve the global copper industry.

"The initial ship design is derived from an existing Deltamarin Ultramax model, but it has been modified to include the ammonia cracking technology developed by Pherousa Green Technologies AS (PGT)," the company said in the statement.

"This technology employs ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, facilitating true zero-emission propulsion."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.