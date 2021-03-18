BUNKER JOBS: Delta Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader to work in its Dubai office.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years' experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Working daily enquiries in the Middle East region for both your own clients and the group's internal volume

With the assistance of management, set up accounts with key suppliers

Develop and maintain a solid and stable customer portfolio

Identify new trading opportunities

Follow processes laid out by management in relation to working the day-to-day business

Follow strategy laid out by management in relation to the development of the global bunker group

Over time, analyse markets, scenarios and changing fundamentals to support the group's position in your region

Coordinate and update internal bunker team on activities in your region

