BUNKER JOBS: Delta Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Thursday March 18, 2021
The new hire will be based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader to work in its Dubai office.
The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years' experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Working daily enquiries in the Middle East region for both your own clients and the group's internal volume
- With the assistance of management, set up accounts with key suppliers
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable customer portfolio
- Identify new trading opportunities
- Follow processes laid out by management in relation to working the day-to-day business
- Follow strategy laid out by management in relation to the development of the global bunker group
- Over time, analyse markets, scenarios and changing fundamentals to support the group's position in your region
- Coordinate and update internal bunker team on activities in your region
