BUNKER JOBS: Delta Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 18, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader to work in its Dubai office.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years' experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Working daily enquiries in the Middle East region for both your own clients and the group's internal volume
  • With the assistance of management, set up accounts with key suppliers
  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable customer portfolio
  • Identify new trading opportunities
  • Follow processes laid out by management in relation to working the day-to-day business
  • Follow strategy laid out by management in relation to the development of the global bunker group
  • Over time, analyse markets, scenarios and changing fundamentals to support the group's position in your region
  • Coordinate and update internal bunker team on activities in your region

For more information, click here.

