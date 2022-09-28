Shipping Company MOL Forms Strategic Partnership to Raise Fleet's Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has joined forces with subsidiary MOL Techno-Trade and Akishima Laboratories to develop fuel efficiency technologies. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company MOL has formed a strategic partnership aiming to increase the fuel efficiency of its fleet.

The firm has joined forces with subsidiary MOL Techno-Trade and Akishima Laboratories to develop fuel efficiency technologies, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The three firms will set up a taskforce of about 30 project specialists. The partnership will target a 5% increase in fuel efficiency from 2019's levels by the end of 2024.

"Specifically, the partner companies will comprehensively examine the different characteristics and conditions of every vessel, and combine 18 different types of measures, encompassing optimal trim, advanced low friction & antifouling paint usages, optimal propeller retro-fittings, best ESD combinations studies, and introduction of various energy-saving technologies and equipment in a timely manner," the company said in the statement.

"In addition, the scope will expand to each vessel's optimal maintenance revision not limited to dry-docking maintenance but also other timings such as during berthing/anchoring so that the companies can utilize every opportunity to improve vessels performance."