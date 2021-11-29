UECC Takes on First Battery-LNG Hybrid Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship can carry up to 3,600 vehicles. Image Credit: UECC

Shipping company UECC has taken on its first hybrid battery-LNG pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

The company has taken delivery of the Auto Advance after its construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ship can carry up to 3,600 vehicles. Two more sister ships are due for delivery from the same shipyard next year.

The ship can recharge its batteries at sea using its shaft generator, according to the statement.

"This will effectively eliminate emissions while in port and these vessels are also equipped to connect to green power from shore that is becoming increasingly available in order to reduce harmful emissions of NOx, SOx and particulate matter," Jan Thare Foss, head of ship management and newbuilding at UECC, said in the statement.