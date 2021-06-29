Seaspan Sees Continuing Demand for Scrubber-Fitted Large Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container lines are still showing interest in scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Non-operating shipowner Seaspan Corporation has ordered six 15,000 TEU scrubber-equipped boxships, demonstrating continued demand for the emissions-cleaning systems among container shipping companies.

The firm has signed a deal with a major shipyard for six 15,000 TEU container ships with delivery expected in the first and second quarters of 2024, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Our customers continue to recognize the added value of our fully-integrated platform," Bing Chen, CEO of Seaspan, said in the statement.

"This order further highlights of our differentiated services, operational excellence, and ability to implement solutions tailored to our customer's changing requirements."

The ships will be on long-term charter to a 'leading global liner customer', the company said.

The order shows continuing demand for HSFO and scrubbers as an energy source despite growing interest in LNG and other alternative fuels. These ships are likely still to be operating using fossil fuels as late as 2049.