SEA-LNG Publishes Monthly Average LNG Bunker Prices From Platts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisations hope to bring increased transparency to LNG bunker pricing. Image Credit: S&P Global Platts

LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG is set to start publishing pricing information produced by S&P Global Platts.

SEA-LNG's revamped website will carry monthly averages of Platts LNG bunker price assessments for Rotterdam and Singapore, the organisations said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The website will also carry Platts fuel oil assessments for comparison.

"By providing greater transparency of trends and comparisons between conventional and LNG marine fuels in the key bunkering hubs of Rotterdam and Singapore, the organisations hope to support operator's decision making around fuel choices for their fleet," the organisations said in the statement.

"The collaboration comes as both organisations continue efforts to facilitate increased transparency in fuel bunker pricing, and in particular support the development of a global LNG marine fuel value chain for shipping's transition to a more sustainable future."