Israel Produces First IMO2020-Compliant Cargo of Fuel oil: Report

Port of Haifa. File image/Pixabay.

A first cargo of fuel oil that conforms with the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) new 0.50% sulfur rule has been loaded from the Haifa-based refinery in Israel, Reuters reports.

A cargo of 30,000 metric tonnes of ultra low sulfur, 380 centistoke blend, fuel oil was loaded from the 197,000 barrels a day in late May, the report said citing industry sources.

The move puts Israel's Oil Refineries together with other companies that have started to produce the IMO-compliant product.

In April, Chinese refiner Sinopec loaded its first cargo of the the new bunker fuel.