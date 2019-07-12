Scorpio Sticking with Pacific Green for Scrubbers

Scorpio to use scrubbers for IMO 2020. Image Credit: Scorpio Tankers

San Jose, California-headquartered scrubber manufacturer Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (Pacific Green) this week announced a combined 23 new scrubber orders from Scorpio’s tanker and bunker entities.

Fourteen of the units will be fitted to Scorpio Tankers vessels, adding to the 52 systems already ordered, while the remaining nine units will go to on Scorpio Bulkers’ vessels adding to the 28 systems they have already ordered.

The deal is worth a combined total $33.3 million - or an average of $1.45 million per scrubber system.

The units ordered are open-loop and hybrid ready.

Scorpio said last year it plans to fit scrubbers on essentially all of its tanker and bulker fleets.

With some in the industry fearing manufacturing capacity might be the bottleneck for extensive scrubber uptake, the news also serves further evidence that the capacity is there.

“We are one of the few marine scrubbing companies with the scale to fulfil major orders. We now have an order book in excess of USD$200m and the technical know-how, the people and the facilities to manufacture our Systems on a large scale,” says Pacific Green Technologies Executive Director Scott Poulter.