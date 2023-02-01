BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sees Biggest Monthly Gain Since June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices had a strong start to 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined for a second consecutive session at most ports on Tuesday, paring global VLSFO's biggest monthly gain since June.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $7.50/mt to $690/mt on Tuesday, leaving the index's monthly gain at the highest level since June at $44.50/mt. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $7.50/mt to $461/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $15.50/mt to $1,034/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.96bl to $85.46/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices sank by $10.50/mt to $680.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $11.50/mt to $601.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $21/mt to $659.50/mt and at Houston they declined by $2.50/mt to $636/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.40/bl at $85.06/bl as of 9:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.01/mt fall in bunker prices.