Viridis Bulk Carriers Wins Norwegian Funding for Ammonia-Powered Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to put in its first shipbuilding orders by the end of next year. Image Credit: Viridis Bulk Carriers

Shipping company Viridis Bulk Carriers has been awarded Norwegian state funding for its plan to develop ammonia-fuelled vessels.

The company and its consortium partners have been awarded NOK 13.75 million ($1.5 million) in funding from Norway's Pilot-E program, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Viridis is a new joint venture aiming to build and operate ammonia-powered short-sea bulkers. The company plans to put in its first shipbuilding orders by the end of next year, with deliveries starting in 2024-5.

"This award is a recognition of our vision and marks a milestone in our commitment to an environmentally friendly fleet renewal," Viridis representative Espen Nordstrøm said in the statement.

"Through our FlexBulk project, we will build the world's first short-sea fleet based on ammonia as fuel, and we are pleased that the Norwegian authorities are helping to promote innovative initiatives towards the green shift."