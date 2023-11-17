IBIA Lobbies IMO on Biofuel Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA is set to warn the IMO of potential issues with how biofuel bunker blends are regulated. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Industry body IBIA is set to warn the IMO of potential problems with the regulation of biofuel bunker blends.

IBIA's board has approved the submission of an information document on the subject to the next meeting of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee.

The issue is with how biofuel blends containing more than 24% of their bio component are regulated.

"IBIA notes that ships engaged in bunkering operations and certified under MARPOL Annex I cannot carry biofuel blends with >24% biofuel even within port waters," the industry body said in a note to members on Friday.

"Member states, when agreeing at MEPC 78 to allow the use of fuels containing up to and including 100% biofuel as 'fuel oil' under MARPOL Annex VI, may not have foreseen this issue, but it now presents a potential impediment to the global adoption of biofuels as fuel oil for ships and the ambition for the decarbonisation of international shipping in the short term as set out in the 2023 IMO GHG strategy."

IBIA members wishing to comment on the issue should contact Edmund Hughes, the organisation's IMO representative, by November 24.