BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $4/mt to $541.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since April 6.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5/mt to $471.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $723/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.41/bl to $69.36/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $523.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5.50/mt to $487.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $512/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $494.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $6.56/bl from the previous session's close at $75.92/bl as of 5:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $50.07/mt rise in bunker prices.