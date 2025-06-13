BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 13, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $4/mt to $541.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since April 6.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5/mt to $471.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $723/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.41/bl to $69.36/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $523.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5.50/mt to $487.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $512/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $494.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $6.56/bl from the previous session's close at $75.92/bl as of 5:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $50.07/mt rise in bunker prices.

