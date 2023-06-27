Glander International Bunkering Advances in Green Fuels With ISCC Certificates

Glander's Norwegian manager Rune G Kongstein said the firm will support the energy transition around the world. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has won ISCC certification for the supply of biofuels.

The firm has received ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certificates for its biofuel operations run by its offices in Norway and Geneva, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"It is great to be recognized for our team's hard work in biofuel supply," Rune G Kongstein, managing director of Glander's Norway offices, said in the statement.

"While current regulations are centred in the EU, this is a global responsibility and we are ready to support the transition wherever it goes."

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Authorities including Singapore's MPA have recommended that biofuel bunker buyers only take on products with this certification.

"The ISCC EU ensures compliance with the social and environmental sustainability criteria of the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED I and II) that sets environmental standards for all biofuels and bioliquids used in the European Union (EU)," Glander said in the statement.

"It guarantees that biofuels are not sourced from regions with high biodiversity or high carbon stock, while achieving savings in greenhouse gas emissions.

"Complementing this, the ISCC PLUS covers the entire supply chain, ensuring that biomass used in the production of biofuel is traceable and sustainably produced.

"This includes standards for social sustainability, human rights, labor rights and good working conditions."