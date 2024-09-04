Diesel Engine Monitoring Software Maximises Fuel Efficiency and Performance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engineer checks diesel engine performance. Image Credit: CMT

Knowing exactly what the engine is doing is the best way to start reducing a ship's greenhouse gas ouput and software from CM Technologies allows a ship operator to do exactly that.

CMT's engine performance analysis tool, PREMET diesel performance indicators, which has now been linked up to the cloud, has attracted shipowner interest, the company has said.

Ship operators using the technology have seen "significant improvements in fuel consumption, reduced CO2, NOx and SOx emissions, and lower deposits of soot", according to CMT founder and chief executive Matthias Winkler.

Efficiency gains hinge on a complete fuel burn inside the engine. By analysing cyclinder pressure and other parameters incomplete combustion resulting in greater fuel use and an increase in emissions can be tracked and addressed.

The technology has been trialled by a number of German ship operators as well as other global operators, according to the company.