Indonesia Seizes Two VLCCs Over Alleged Illegal Fuel Transfer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were detained on Sunday. Image Credit: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency

The Indonesian authorities have detained two VLCCs suspected of carrying out illegal transfers of fuel oil.

The Iranian-flagged Horse and the Panama-flagged Freya were detained on Sunday, the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency said in a statement on its website.

The ships were suspected of "carrying out ship-to-ship illegal fuel transfers, not raising the national flag, shutting down AIS", the authority said, adding that the Freya is suspected of spilling some oil.

The ships will now be escorted to Batam for further investigation.

The Freya was carrying 1.36 million barrels of low-sulfur fuel oil to Singapore, and the Horse was carrying about 2 million barrels of Venezuelan crude for delivery to Indonesia, price reporting agency Argus Media reported Monday, citing data from shipping intelligence service Vortexa.