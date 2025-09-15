Hawks Group Expands with New Istanbul Trading Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hawks Group has opened a new Istanbul office with Cemil Ünsal and Göksu Mete as bunker traders. Image Credit: Hawks Group

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Hawks Group has opened a new trading office in Istanbul, Turkey.

The new office will be staffed by bunker traders Cemil Ünsal and Göksu Mete, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Mete previously worked as a bunker trader with Asmira and Med Petroleum, while Ünsal brings experience as a bunker buyer for shipowner GN Group, in physical supplier with CYE and latterly as a bunker trader.

"We are delighted to welcome both Cemil and Göksu to our team," Hassan Rifau, CEO at Hawks Group, said.

"Their breadth of experience across all aspects of the bunker market will be an asset to Hawks' global expansion.”

Headquartered in the Maldives, Hawks Group is a physical supplier in the Maldives, Sri Lanka and at high seas in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. Its office network spans the Maldives, Dubai, Singapore, Monaco, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo and now Istanbul.