Air Lubrication Firm Silverstream Hires CCO From Kongsberg Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alistair Mackenzie has joined the company as chief commercial officer. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Air lubrication company Silverstream Technologies has hired a new chief commercial officer.

Alistair Mackenzie has joined the company as chief commercial officer, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Mackenzie previously led global operations and strategy functions at Kongsberg Maritime, and had earlier worked in various roles for Rolls-Royce.

"Leading Silverstream's commercial roadmap, Alistair will focus on further enhancing the value that the Silverstream System brings to Silverstream's customers, helping them to achieve their commercial and environmental goals," the company said in the statement.

"Alistair's longstanding commercial expertise, paired with the existing processes and people that have driven Silverstream to become a market-leading clean technology company, will accelerate the business through its next phase of growth."

Silverstream's air lubrication systems help to cut bunker costs and emissions by putting air bubbles between the bottom of a ship's hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction. Energy-saving technologies of this kind are rapidly gaining prominence in the shipping industry as shipowners make early moves towards decarbonisation.