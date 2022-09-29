Fratelli Cosulich Ammonia Bunker Tanker 'Not Expected Before 2025'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The initial agreement puts Fratelli Cosulich far ahead of any other large marine fuels firm in its shift towards the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is not expecting to have its planned ammonia bunker delivery vessel before the second half of the decade.

The company does not yet have a firm timeline for a potential order, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

On Wednesday the company said Fratelli Cosulich Bunker Singapore and Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering have signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of an ammonia bunker tanker.

"We don't have a precise deadline to place the order, but we don't expect the delivery of the vessel to happens before 2025," the representative said.

The bunkering firm has previously ordered two LNG bunker delivery vessels from the same shipbuilder.

The move puts Fratelli Cosulich far ahead of any other large marine fuels firm in its shift towards the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel.

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of the marine energy mix in the coming decades as the shipping industry works to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions. But much more research and development work will be needed on how to handle the alternative fuel safely before shipowners start to order ammonia-fuelled tonnage at a large scale.

