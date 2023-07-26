MSC Cruises: On target to Meet IMO 2030 40% CI Goal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC: on target. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruise operator MSC Cruises has said that it is in a strong position to meet the 40% carbon intensity reduction by 2030 as stipulated by the International Maritime Organisation.

Last year, its fleet's average speed dropped by 10%,the company said in its annual sustainability report.

"We are on track to achieve the IMO's 40% carbon intensity reduction target for the maritime industry well ahead of the 2030 target," according to the report.

Other measures highlighted by the report include the digitalisation of the company's efficiency programme with Oceanly Performance data collection software installed on all ships and "taking concrete steps to adopt and accelerate the use of shore power".

"The company collaborates closely with local authorities to ensure compatibility between our ships' systems and the shoreside infrastructure design," the report said.

MSC Cruises is investing in new terminal facilities in Durban, Miami and Barcelona. The company said that it also tracks supplier performance under a code of conduct.