Shipping Firm MOL Joins Crane Sail Research Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iknow produces the system, known as the Delta Sail Crane. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has joined a project researching the potential of a sail that can be mounted on ships' cargo handling cranes.

The firm, together with Oshima Shipbuilding Co and Iknow Machinery Co have agreed jointly to work on research and development of the technology, MOL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Iknow produces the system, known as the Delta Sail Crane.

"The joint R&D project aims at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vessels while underway, by unfurling the sail placed on ship such as triangular parts of existing cargo handling cranes to use offshore winds to provide additional propulsion force," MOL said in the statement.

"Many MOL Drybulk-operated vessels are equipped with cargo handing cranes, and the company plans to study the installation of the Delta Sail on a broad range of ship types, such as bulkers, wood chip carriers, and multi-purpose vessels."