Eastern Pacific Shipping to Register Six New Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carriers in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eastern Pacific Shipping has committed to registering six new ammonia-fuelled gas carriers in Singapore.

The firm announced memoranda of understanding with the MPA, ABS and Lloyd's Register at a Singapore Maritime Week event on Wednesday.

The six dual-fuelled very large ammonia carriers are set to be built in China.

The deals will include joint capability and capacity-building on ammonia bunkering.

"As optimism grows on the transportation of ammonia following the continued expansion of ammonia production capabilities worldwide, we must recognise fundamentally that crew safety is of paramount importance," Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS, said in the statement.

"This collaboration cements our commitment to work with key industry stakeholders to address challenges and strive to lead the safe transportation of zero- and near-zero emission fuels like ammonia and its adoption as a marine fuel.

"We look forward to furthering our partnership with MPA and the broader maritime community, to build on necessary training and capacity-building in order to strengthen the safety and environmental aspects, so that our collective efforts accelerate decarbonisation of the global shipping industry safely."