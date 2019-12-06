Anemoi Looks to Bring its Flettner Rotors into Global Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anemoi Marine Technologies Flettner Rotors. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

Anemoi Marine Technologies is looking to bring its Flettner Rotor wind propulsion system to the global market.

"In business, timing is everything and now is exactly right for Anemoi to launch its systems more widely," said Kim Diederichsen, the firm's newly appointed CEO.

"We have a unique product that has been proven to deliver significant energy reduction benefits to shipowners which will save them fuel and reduce associated emissions. This is at a time when the industry is focusing on its environmental footprint and working hard to find solutions to satisfy IMO's carbon reduction ambitions."

Anemoi notes its recent recognition for the world's first successful installation of a Flettner Rotor system on a geared dry bulk carrier, the MV Afros.

Interest in wind propulsion systems overall has been gaining pace this year as the industry looks for ways to reduce its GHG footprint.

In October Maersk Tankers said it would stick with a rotor sail system from Norsepower after a 1-year trial resulted in bunker savings of 8.2%.