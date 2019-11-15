IMO2020: Enforcement is Up to Signatory States, Compliance is Up to the Industry, Says IBIA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Leadership panel at the IBIA Convention. Image Credit: IBIA

As IMO2020 draws ever closer, industry stakeholders have been reminded that while enforcement of the new rules is up to Annex VI signatory states, compliance is up to the industry.

This was one of the key messages from IBIA's Director, Unni Einemo, during last week's IBIA Annual Convention.

The industry must also not be discouraged from complying even if enforcement may be weak in some parts of the world, Einemo added.

“ Is the industry ready for 2020? ... preparations have been made and many are just waiting for the final push during November and December IBIA

This year's Convention saw a record attendance of over 260 delegates from 25 countries gather in Istanbul, Turkey.

With less than seven weeks to go until the new IMO2020 rule comes into force, it was fitting that Edmund Hughes, Head, Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency at the IMO's Marine Environment Division was among the headline speakers.

His message: IMO has put in place a truly comprehensive set of 2020-related guidelines for all stakeholders, helping ships to prepare and ensuring that control mechanisms are in place to deter non-compliance.

While the Convention also examined the technical, commercial, and legal consequences of IMO 2020, several presenters gave a glimpse of what lies ahead and discussed ways to tackle the increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Is the industry ready for 2020? Judging from the messages coming from most industry stakeholders at our Convention, preparations have been made and many are just waiting for the final push during November and December," IBIA said.