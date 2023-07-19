BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4/mt to $592.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since July 7. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $515.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $3/mt to $809.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.13/bl to $79.63/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $564.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rallied by $52/mt to $551.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $565/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $559/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl at $79.73/bl as of 9:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.