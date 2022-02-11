Sweden's Terntank Takes Delivery of LNG-Hybrid Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker was delivered in China in December. Image Credit: Terntank

Swedish tanker operator Terntank has taken delivery of a new hybrid tanker capable of running on LNG or battery power.

The 16,500 m3 Tern Island first arrived at its home port of Gothenburg on Friday, having been delivered in December at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, Terntank said in an emailed statement.

Terntank intends to use LNG, bio-LNG and a shore power connection at Gothenburg to power the vessel.

"Today we achieved a milestone as TERN ISLAND becomes the world's first shore-connected tanker, successfully enabling port operations with zero emissions," Claes Möller, CEO of Terntank, said in the statement.

"This would not have been possible without the good collaboration with NEOT, allowing us to build such a ground breaking vessel and with the Port of Gothenburg, which facilitated the development of this solution as the first port in the world offering tankers an option to connect to electricity."