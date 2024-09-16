Malik Group Appoints New CFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristensen was previously CFO of construction technology firm Trackunit. Image Credit: Malik Group

Malik Group, the parent company of bunker firms Malik Energy and Malik Supply, has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Mikael Kristensen has taken on the role of CFO of Malik Group as of this month, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Kristensen was previously CFO of construction technology firm Trackunit from December 2017.

He had earlier worked for Bladt Industries from 2001 to 2017 and for KPMG from 1991 to 2001.

"Our group has been rapidly evolving in recent years, which places high demands on the entire management team if we are to continue this growth," Steen Moller, CEO of Malik Group, said in the statement.

"Therefore, we have been diligent in our search for a successor to Lotte Fuglsang, who has made an outstanding contribution to getting us to where we are today."

Kristensen's predecessor, Lotte Fuglsang, left the company in August.