General Cargo Vessel Takes on World's Largest Suction Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The performance of the 17m sails will be monitored over the next 12 months to determine the fuel and emission savings they bring about. Image Credit: Bound4Blue

A Dutch general cargo vessel has been retrofitted with the world's largest suction sails.

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Bound4Blue has installed two of its eSails on board Amasmus's general cargo vessel the Eems Traveller, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The performance of the 17m sails will be monitored over the next 12 months to determine the fuel and emission savings they bring about.

"In the same way that we need proven sustainable solutions to decarbonize the industry, we also need to implement them as fast and efficiently as possible," Jose Miguel Bermudez, CEO of Bound4Blue, said in the statement.

"As evidence of this, we have utilized for the first time the port infrastructure to install our systems, demonstrating that shipowners don't have to wait for the scheduled maintenance of the ship to start reaping the benefits of wind propulsion."