Brittany Ferries, Wärtsilä and Incat Partner on Zero-Emissions Vessel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trio are working on a 137m zero-emissions craft. Image Credit: Brittany Ferries / Wärtsilä / Incat

Brittany Ferries, Wärtsilä and Incat have signed a partnership deal to explore design and technical requirements for a 137m zero-emissions craft.

“This is an important project as we look at different ways to reach net zero by 2050,” said Brittany Ferries interim CEO, Christophe Mathieu.

“All-electric power is a potential solution, best suited to shorter ferry routes. At this stage we don’t know what is feasible, and upon which route, but what we can say is that trusted partners will help us scope it out.

"Upon completion of the project we can move quickly. Brittany Ferries has a track record of walking the talk when it comes to leading the industry on sustainable ferry travel, as our investment in LNG and hybrid ships shows.”